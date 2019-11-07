The LaGrange Living Historical Association is celebrating its 31st annual Christmas in the Country at the LaGrange College site Nov. 22-24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
Music by Buford Parker will be featured on Nov. 23, with the Hallmark Sisters performing Nov. 24.
Organizer Louise Lenz said some of the Christmas trees on display will be decorated as early settlers would have trimmed their own, with bird's nests and other natural materials.
The annual Christmas in the Country bake sale will take place as well as visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Students from throughout north Alabama will attend the first day, in keeping with the educational component of the event.
LaGrange College was Alabama's first chartered college and the forerunner of the University of North Alabama. It was burned by Union forces during the Civil War.
The site is located off Alabama 157, eight miles southeast of Muscle Shoals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.