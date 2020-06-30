MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a press conference this morning that Alabama's Safer at Home order will remain in effect through July 31 with no major changes.
The order was originally set to expire on Friday, but was extended as COVID case numbers in Alabama continue to rise.
Ivey said Alabama's beaches will remain open, despite the closing of some beaches in other places seeking to prevent greater outbreaks following the July 4 holiday.
The order allows for restaurants and retail stores to remain open with 50% occupancy rates. Entertainment venues, gyms, childcare facilities and close-contact service providers are to follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
