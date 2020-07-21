Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson is hoping a proclamation by Gov. Kay Ivey offering a $5,000 reward will help solve a homicide case dating back to 2017.
The proclamation offers the reward for the arrest and conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the death of John Edward "Johnny Red" Johnson.
The 69-year-old Johnson was killed Dec. 21, 2017, at his home on Bainbridge Loop in east Colbert County.
Johnson was found in his Nitrate City home with multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed he suffered more than a dozen stab wounds to the upper body from a kitchen knife.
Authorities at the scene determined that the death occurred during a robbery. A family member returned to the home in the afternoon to find Johnson's body in the living room.
Williamson hopes the governor's action will lead to new information in the case. There are currently no suspects.
The proclamation states that eligibility for the reward will be limited to private citizens who are not members or employees of any government law enforcement agency or relatives.
Williamson said he was grateful for the governor's help.
"I thank (Colbert) Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey and District Attorney Bryce Graham for their assistance in acquiring this proclamation," Williamson said. "It was with their help that this was possible."
Williamson asks that anyone with information contact the Colbert County Sheriff's Office at 256-383-0741, or the Colbert County District Attorney's Office at 256-386-8520.
