TUSCUMBIA— Ivy Green, the birthplace of Helen Keller and one of the Shoals area's most famous attractions, has reopened after being closed for nine weeks due to COVID-19 precautions.
Ivy Green Director Sue Pilkilton said the process of touring the home will look a little different for the foreseeable future.
"I'm just thankful to be open and hope we never have to close the doors to Helen Keller's birthplace again."
"We will most certainly continue to take precautions, but it will be doable," Pilkilton said Friday. "We'll ask visitors to wear a mask upon entering the actual home, and our staff will be masked as well.
"We'll conduct the tours on the front porch, and limit the number in the group that can go inside together while the others are touring the grounds."
Visitors will be asked to keep the minimum six-foot distance at all times, Pilkilton said.
She said the tour inside the home has always been a hands-on process, going room-to-room, but "that will cease until all this is over."
Pilkilton said visitors will be encouraged not to touch items in the home but only read the information.
"It's going to be challenging for the time being but we can do it. We're just glad to be back up and running," she said
Hours at Ivy Green are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
