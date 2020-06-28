TUSCUMBIA — Ivy Green officials were presented Saturday night, just moments before the opening of "The Miracle Worker" play, with a bust of Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan to be placed permanently in Keller's birthplace.
The bust of the world famous student and her teacher was commissioned by the Peace Abbey Foundation in 2018. The sculptor is internationally renowned artist Lado Goudjabidze, who worked on the piece for more than a year.
The sculpture of the two was first unveiled at the Massachusetts State Lions Club Convention in 2019 with copies gifted to the Perkins School for the Blind that same year.
Now, a second one has been created for Keller's birthplace in commemoration of her 140th birthday.
The Peace Abby Foundation's director, Lewis Randa, was unable to travel from Boston to Tuscumbia for the dedication of the statue because of COVID-10 restrictions, but said in a written statement: "It's perfect that the statue of Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan has found a home at Helen's birthplace where their extraordinary relationship began."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.