TUSCUMBIA— The birthplace of Helen Keller, Ivy Green, one of the Shoals most famous attractions, is reopening at 8:30 a.m. Saturday after being closed for nine weeks due to COVID-19 precautions.
Ivy Green Director Sue Pilkilton said the process of touring the home will look a little different for the foreseeable future.
"I'm just thankful to be open and hope we never have to close the doors to Helen Keller's birthplace again."
Pilkilton said visitors will be asked to keep the minimum six-foot distance at all times. Visitors will be encouraged not to touch items in the home but only read the information.
Hours at Ivy Green are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
