FLORENCE — J.C. Penney at Florence Mall is among 154 stores that are closing, company officials announced.
The release states the closings will begin after entry of a June 11 order in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
The closing means both anchor ends of the mall will have no stores. Sears announced in 2017 it closure of its store at the mall.
The other Alabama J.C. Penney locations that are closing are in Andalusia, Scottsboro and Spanish Fort, according to a company release.
