TOWN CREEK — A new Jack's Family Restaurant featuring the latest technology is scheduled to open this month in Town Creek.
A company news release said the opening of the "Quick Service Restaurant" will mark the 171st location in Alabama and only the eighth in the state with new digital designs to enhance customer experience.
The new restaurant is located at 324 Church St. and has been under construction since October.
The news release stated it is expected to open the middle of this month.
The new location will feature Jack’s new Digital 2.0 design highlighting curbside or inside pickup for online orders, the release stated.
"Expanding in the state where our franchise began many years ago is very exciting," Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess said. "We are thrilled to bring our home state of Alabama even better and more efficient customer service with our new digital design."
The new curbside pickup feature allows guests to place an order online or through the Jack’s app, park in designated spaces upon arrival at the restaurant and wait for a member of the Jack’s team to bring the order directly to the customer’s vehicle. Town Creek is one of eight Alabama locations to offer this new digital feature.
“Our Alabama customers deserve fresh food at the best possible service, and we are always looking at new ways to bring our quality, Southern food to customers across the state” Bartmess said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.