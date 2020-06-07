FLORENCE — JC Penney at Florence Mall is among 154 stores closing as part of the company's bankruptcy process.
The store announced the closings, which officials said would begin after the entry of a June 11 order in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
The closing means both anchor ends of Florence Mall will have no stores. Sears was once located at the opposite end of Florence Mall from JC Penney but closed in 2017. That space has not be filled.
The first round of closures for JC Penney is expected to take 10 to 16 weeks to complete, according to a release from the company.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Jill Soltau, chief executive officer stated in a release.
“I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”
A list of closings is available at companyblog.jcpnewsroom.com/storeclosings.
Other Alabama JC Penney locations that are closing are in Andalusia, Scottsboro and Spanish Fort, according to a company release.
Mayor Steve Holt said he plans to talk with JC Penney and Florence Mall officials.
"I'm very saddened to see that they are on the list of closures," Holt said. "We will be talking with both Penney and the mall owners to see what happens next. That's always been such a good store. I hope as they work through their corporate bankruptcy they will reconsider this."
The mayor said this is an example of the importance of shopping locally rather than online.
"Anytime you buy online, you take the sale and the sales tax out of the community," Holt said. "All I can do is just plead with everybody — buy locally."
