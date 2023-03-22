Editor's Note: This is the fifth of a series of stories spotlighting the members of the 2022 class to be enshrined into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame later this month.
FLORENCE — For years, Jim McBride quietly delivered letters and packages to residents of Huntsville as a postman, but he had songs in his head and longed for a career as a songwriter.
McBride, who is being inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Thursday, said he wrote his first song at age 12 and continued to write through high school.
"All I ever wanted to be was a songwriter," McBride said. "I never wanted to be a recording artist or to be a studio musician. After high school, I had these song lyrics and melodies in my head. I had to get rid of them. I think I was supposed to be a songwriter."
McBride admits to playing a little guitar, just enough to demo his songs. He'll occasionally participate in a songwriters "in the round" session, but he's mostly content to write songs for artists to record.
"Nobody ever paid me to play an instrument in the studio except to sing my song," he said.
He spent 14 years as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, but he continued to write songs and wanted to do it full-time.
"The whole time I was doing that (postal carrier), I was getting all these song ideas," McBride said. "It got to the point where I wasn't going to be happy unless I tried to do that (songwriting) full-time. So I started working really hard toward that. I'm very, very blessed to have made my living for 35 years doing that."
Eventually, a friend hooked him up with an influential player in the Nashville, Tennessee, music scene.
"Curly Putman was my mentor," McBride said. "Curley was in Nashville and I figured that's where I was supposed to be."
From Priceville, Putnam was a respected songwriter who penned classics such as "Green, Green Grass of Home" and the George Jones hit "He Stopped Loving Her Today" with Bobby Braddock.
McBride said he had a friend who helped him get an appointment with Putman to pitch some songs.
"I got up the nerve to drive up to Nashville to play Curly a couple of songs," McBride said. "Curly would critique my songs and helped me with my songs. He was always honest with me, good or bad. He told me my first song would have been a hit 30 years ago."
Putman later played on McBride's first demo session and they became long-time friends.
His first cut came from country singer Price Mitchell of the Mitchell Brothers, a Huntsville group, on a small record label.
"My first really big cut I got was on Mickey Gilley," McBride said.
McBride said he began writing with fellow songwriter Roger Murrah, who was in Nashville writing for Bobby Bare, and they started having some success.
"I eventually talked his publisher into signing me," he said. "He didn't think I'd leave the post office. I'd sit up to 1 to 2 a.m. to write songs, then have to go to work at 6 a.m."
But he and Murrah scored a hit in 1980 with "A Bridge That Just Won't Burn," which was recorded by country legend Conway Twitty. That prompted him to take a leap of faith and move his family to Nashville to become a full-time songwriter.
In his first year in Nashville, McBride had his first hit with country star Johnny Lee, "Bet Your Heart on Me."
Another country superstar, Waylon Jennings, recorded McBride's "Rose in Paradise."
"I gave up a government job for a one-year publishing deal at less money at 33," McBride said. "I figured if I was going to do it, do it now."
McBride admits to being more of an "old school" country fan and songwriter.
"We didn't have TV until i was seven," McBride said. "We listened to country music on the old Philco table model (radio) I still have from 1945. I love Southern gospel music; of course, I love Rock 'N' Roll, and rhythm and blues. I would buy Elvis records, Ricky Nelson, Little Richard. I'd also by Jerry Butler, Joe Simon. I really loved it all, including big band music."
He scored what he considers his biggest hit in 1992 with a song he co-wrote with country artist Alan Jackson called "Chattahoochee."
"That is the biggest song either one of us will ever have," McBride said. "'Chattahoochee' is like having a single out there every year."
In the early 1990s, according to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, McBride and Jackson collaborated on number one hits “Chasing That Neon Rainbow,” “(Who Says) You Can’t Have It All,” and “Someday.”
"Chattahoochee" went on to become the Song of the Year for the Country Music Association, ASCAP and American Songwriter Magazine, as well as Billboard Magazine’s most performed song of the year.
He also co-wrote the Top 10 singles “What I Meant To Say” by Wade Hayes and “Angels In Waiting” by Tammy Cochran, according to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of fame. McBride was inducted into the hall of fame in 2017.
McBride said he prefers to write by himself, or with one other person, occasionally two others.
He said he still gets songs cut, some older ones, and once in a while a new one.
"I fooled them for 35 years," he said.
His advice to budding songwriters is to go for it.
"If there's anything else in this life you can do and be happy, then do that," McBride said. "Because breaking into the music business in any way is just as difficult as getting into Broadway and in the movies. It can break your heart. It can bring you joy, and can always break your heart."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.