MUSCLE SHOALS — Jody Lanier said he didn't take lightly the decision to enter the race for the Place 5 City Council seat.
"There's a possibility that all five positions on this council could be new, and it's an exciting, but critical time in Muscle Shoals," said Lanier, 49.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25. The Muscle Shoals races are city wide.
As a veteran educator, Lanier is beginning his 26th year in teaching and coaching. After 19 years of teaching and coaching in the Muscle Shoals school system, he now teaches and coaches girls basketball at Central High School in Florence. He is also a realtor for MarMac of the Shoals.
Lanier said the city is in transition now with a new mayor and council coming in. "It's important to keep going in the same positive direction we've been going in," he said.
He added he's excited at the prospect of being able to work on a long-term plan for the city to bring in new businesses and new growth.
"We need a five-year and a 10-year plan, and figure out at what rate we can grow," Lanier said. "We have a real opportunity to improve our city."
While he said he applauds the job the current city administration has done with the flooding issues, it continues to be a hot topic that must be addressed until the problem is alleviated.
Likewise, support for the school system must remain a priority.
"We have the school system where everybody wants to be, and that's reflected in our housing market," he said. "We can't keep a house listed as people are coming in from other places, largely because of our schools."
Likewise, he said the various city departments must garner the same support, adding that they must have what they need to operate at their highest efficiency, even if it means making tweaks to their operations.
"Sometimes, it's just one little small change that can make a huge positive impact on a department," he said.
As a history teacher throughout his career, Lanier said his background and knowledge in government will help him as a new councilman.
"As I'm out and about talking to people in Muscle Shoals, I think they understand the importance of this election," he said.
"We have a good camaraderie in this city. People take care of each other and that has to continue."
