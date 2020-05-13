ROGERSVILLE — Part of the Joe Wheeler State Park campground reopens May 22, joining the lodge, marina, golf course, cabins, cottages and new hiking trail that already are open.
An EF1 tornado damaged the park on Dec. 16, taking down thousands of trees and forcing closure of the campgrounds and day-use park, which remains closed.
Chad Davis, district superintendent of Northwest Alabama State Parks, said Campground A, which has 43 full hook-up sites for recreational vehicles, will open on May 22 and remain open through Oct. 31.
Reservations can be made by calling the park at 256-247-1184, or online at alapark.com/joe-wheeler-state-park.
“We are so pleased that Joe Wheeler State Park can offer a partial reopening of our campground,” Davis said. “Recovering from the tornado hasn’t been an easy task and we still have work to do, but we’re very pleased that the relatively unscathed portion of the campground will be available for our guests.”
The campground costs $30 per night, Davis said. It closes after Oct. 31 to allow for an extensive renovation project, including Campgrounds B and C.
He said the new 8-mile trail for hiking and mountain biking also has opened, and the lodge's restaurant, which has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, opens Friday.
In addition, the renovated campground store will be open with limited supplies, thanks to work from Phil and Shar Roos and 13 additional volunteers, who also provided repairs at the Elk River Lodge and built bridges for the 8-mile trail, which is nicknamed "The Awesome Trail."
“The new trails are amazing,” Shar Roos said. “We have really loved spending time in this special park and hope the work we’ve done here helps to provide an even more enjoyable experience for park guests in the future.”
Water access for fishing will be available at the lodge/marina area and a boat ramp is at the main launch on First Creek, officials said.
Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said he is impressed by the speed of the repair work.
“It’s because of our dedicated staff and selfless volunteers that we are able to yet again provide camping and outdoor recreation at Joe Wheeler campground," Blankenship said. "The new trail is also a wonderful addition to the park and is a must see for our guests.”
