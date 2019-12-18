ROGERSVILLE — Joe Wheeler State Park sustained heavy damage from Monday's storms, and parts of it will remain closed indefinitely.
"The day-use area has been just about destroyed," Ranger Chad Davis said. "Half the campground is gone. The day-use area and campground are closed for the indefinite future."
Bathhouses and picnic shelters also are damaged, Davis said.
That's part of the Lauderdale County damage that included a subdivision just east of the park that had reports of tree and roof damage, Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said.
Grabryan said there were additional reports of damage, including a three that went through a roof on Forest Hills Drive. There also was a tree on a roof in Anderson.
Davis said the lodge, restaurant, marina and golf course at Joe Wheeler will reopen when power is restored. He hoped Tuesday that power would return overnight or today.
The National Weather Service has not determined whether a tornado hit the area, with meteorologists busy surveying numerous north Alabama locations that were hit by Monday's storms. Grabryan said they could tour the park as early as today or Thursday.
Davis said it appears the storm left a swath one-fourth mile wide or so that followed a long length through the park.
In Anderson, Kay and Don Hudson have a tree on the house they had just moved into over the weekend.
Kay Hudson said they were watching television shortly after midnight Monday when they heard a loud thud on the roof of the residence near the Lauderdale 52-530 intersection. They were not injured.
"It was horrible," she said. "But we could have gotten hurt, if not worse. God blessed us and kept us living, so he must have a reason."
She said they had not gotten the home insured yet. She also is coping with caring for Don Hudson, who has Alzheimer's disease.
"He got very, very upset," she said. "He still doesn't understand why we don't have power."
Their son, Shannon Kirby, said his cousin, Tony Hudson, is an electrician and was going to the house to try to get power restored. It still is inhabitable but they are concerned about roof damage and leaks.
Kirby said he is trying to help his mother figure out what to do from here.
"She had just gotten the house ready and moved in this weekend and then this happened," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.