ROGERSVILLE — The Dec. 15 photo is of one of the many pristine views of Joe Wheeler State Park.
Park Superintendent Chad Davis stopped for a moment and looked longingly at it before focusing on the photo next to it.
That one, taken the following day, depicts piles of shredded and splintered trees at that same but impossible to recognize location.
That before and after contrast was indicative of the damage left by a high-end EF-1 tornado packing 110-mph winds on Dec. 16.
It leveled thousands of trees and caused structural damage along its 2.9-mile path that was as wide as 500 yards at its maximum, according to the National Weather Service survey. It destroyed the park's day-use area and two-thirds of the campgrounds.
For Davis, however, the focus is on the present and future, as work continues on repairing and renovating the park.
While it still is a beautiful park, some of the campground that once boasted tremendous shade and beautiful trees now is an open area.
"It looks like a desert at the campground now," Davis said. "We sowed some grass and hopefully that'll be coming in soon."
He said a bright side is that the tornado cleared new views that trees once hid.
Another positive is that officials already had plans to renovate the campground before the tornado struck, and they'll just continue to move forward with those plans, Davis said.
A new sewer system, water lines and bathhouses are part of the plans.
He said there is discussion about adding a swimming pool there, especially now that there is less shade.
"That would definitely improve the attraction to the campground," Davis said.
He said there were no plans for the day-use area before the tornado and they are taking more time to develop plans for repairing and renovating it. Any plans depend on funding.
Day-use possibilities include more docks, adding smaller shelters, replacing the concrete picnic tables and possibly building tennis courts and beach volleyball courts.
Workers have completed 20- and 30-foot bridges in the park, as well as bridges for mountain biking through a partnership with the Shoals Mountain Bike Club, Davis said.
Additional work continues. Phase I renovations to the park included a new lodge lobby, updated furniture in rooms, an upgraded store and completion of the Awesome Trail.
Davis said Phase II goals include expanding the boat ramp parking lot with gravel parking to accommodate 200 more boats in an effort to entice fishing tournaments.
During a presentation to the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Board last week, Davis listed 2020 capital improvement projects.
Those include updating brick and wood-framed cabins; working on counter tops, floors, walls and cabinets at the marina store; updating the tee boxes, cart path and irrigation at the golf course; painting various facilities; replacing dining room chairs; adding security cameras at the boat ramp and other areas of the park; handling pump issues at the marina; adding some air-conditioning units at the hotel rooms; updating landscaping around the lodge and updating cable television in hotel rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.