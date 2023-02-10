FLORENCE — An employee of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and "The Shoals" have been recognized by the Tennessee RiverLine for the work in developing programs to improve equitable access to the Tennessee River for all members of the community.
Terrance "T.J." Johnson, the programs coordinator for the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area's River Towns Program, was named Individual Partner of the Year for his 652-mile long kayak trip down the Tennessee River, but also for leading several stewardship programs and recreational events through the MSNHA.
Johnson received his award during the sixth annual Tennessee RiverLine Summit last month at Lake Guntersville State Park.
Johnson was involved in 11 different programs that helped get more diversified groups of people out on the water during 2022.
"I was able to share my river experiences with different members of our community, including Common Ground Shoals, the Kids in Kayaks Program, which is now Rolling on the River, through the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area," Johnson said.
He worked with the Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation Department on a kayak event for the city's adaptive program. A grant through the Shoals Diversity Center allowed Johnson to offer a kayaking event for members of the local LGBTQ community, he said.
"A lot of our programming was focused on engaging all community members, but also community members who have been historically marginalized when it comes to the access they have on the river," Johnson said.
The Shoals community was awarded the Justice Diversity Equity and Inclusivity award for the Muscle Shoals Heritage Area's work to provide equitable access to the river.
The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association was named the Organizational Partner of the Year.
"The Tennessee RiverLine is powered by partnerships. It stands as a testament that we can achieve something together that none of us could accomplish alone,” Tennessee RiverLine Director and University of Tennessee professor Brad Collett said. "Our team, the UT Institute of Agriculture, and our principal partners, UT Knoxville and Tennessee Valley Authority, continue to be inspired by the many and innovative ways that our partners in Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee put these ideas into practice in their community and across the region."
The Tennessee RiverLine is North America’s next great regional trail system, a multigenerational initiative that offers economic development, public health, resource stewardship and equitable access benefits to 2.4 million people in communities in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee, according to the agency's press release.
