MUSCLE SHOALS — Sandra Johnson, a Shoals business leader and owner of the oldest real estate school in the state, died Tuesday after an extended illness. She was 79.
Johnson began Shoals School of Business in 1971, while relatively new in the real estate business. After a brief teaching stint, she assumed the role of real estate instructor and continued in that role until her health declined in recent years.
Those who knew her best said her outspoken demeanor was unique in that she freely shared her opinions but always in a constructive way.
Longtime friend and fellow realtor Gary Kelley said Johnson was her instructor when he first entered the real estate business 46 years ago.
"She was an icon in the real estate business and a friend to all, just a sweetheart," he said. "You never got tired of being around her because she was always positive, and you never had to wonder where she stood."
Johnson's son, Jay, also a real estate professional, said his mother's legacy is as multifaceted as the life she led.
"It's true she was outspoken, and she loved people, adored every real estate student she ever taught," he said. "She loved working and did so until 2021. She was also a contract specialist for NASA for 28 years at Redstone Arsenal."
He recalled her formidable spirit saying she didn’t hesitate to stand up for what was right and was a role model for career women for over 50 years.
"I've always looked up to her but as a teen she'd put me in my place very quickly," he said.
Her quick wit and straightforward sense of humor were traits that combined to make her who she was, Johnson said.
When his mother and father (the late Jimmy Johnson, guitarist and founding member of the Swampers) divorced in the late 1970s, Jay Johnson said his mother continued to make her mark in her profession.
He added that his mother was never at a loss for words and generally "if she thought it, she said it."
Her longtime friend, Shirley Neese, said it was Johnson’s direct approach to business and life that she so admired.
"She was my mentor and she shaped me," Neese said. "I got into real estate because of her. She said I had the right personality for it, and she took the credit for my success as she should have. She was a fantastic leader, a great educator and everyone loved her. She will be missed."
Johnson's funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
