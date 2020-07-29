SHEFFIELD — David Johnson said his love for Sheffield, plus his lifelong work based on community relations, is a combination that will benefit the city if he is elected mayor.
Johnson, 70, is hoping to fill the seat being vacated by Ian Sanford, who is not seeking re-election.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
Johnson, a native of Sheffield, worked in the music recording industry from his Sheffield base for 21 years. He also served 21 years as director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame from its construction to operation.
The past 10 years he has operated David Johnson Productions, specializing in music event presentations.
In addition to his work in the music industry, Johnson served from 1980 to 1989 on the Sheffield Commission, during which time he said he was involved in bringing many businesses into the city, and was responsible for getting city employees into the State Retirement System.
Appointed by two different governors to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame board, Johnson has served as president of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourism Board, the Southeast Tourism Society board, the Sheffield Utilities board and the Northwest-Shoals Community College Foundation Board.
He said he'll continue pursuing businesses to locate in Sheffield with the same fervor, but added, "first, we need to clean up Sheffield.
"We can't ask people to come to Sheffield and locate their businesses here when it doesn't look great," he said. "There are spotty areas around town in need of cleanup, and we need to do that and take pride in our clean city so it will be beneficial to us all."
Johnson said the downtown growth that has been a point of pride in recent years has to continue and spread outward.
"With downtown continuously being renovated and the possibility of Inspiration Landing, Sheffield could be the center of the Shoals beyond its geographics," he said.
Johnson said he'll put his strong local and state governmental ties to work for the city.
"Working with local organizations and small businesses, I have worked on initiatives that directly affect economic development, tourism and recognition both state and nationally," he said. "I have the knowledge and proven success with securing grants and funding, and have good rapport with governmental agencies."
He said he recalls 10 years ago seeking (real estate developers) Rodney and Laquita Logan's sponsorship for Sheffield's first street party.
He said Shoals area businessman Danny Hardeman was already renovating buildings and taking an interest in Sheffield properties, and he approached the Logans about doing so as well.
"After that introduction to downtown, the Logans really got involved with the (revitalization of) Sheffield," Johnson said. "We need to find more people like this."
For Johnson the possibilities are limitless for the city he loves.
"I know how to find opportunities for our city and seize them."
