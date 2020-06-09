FLORENCE — City Council President Dick Jordan said experience always matters in government, but he believes that especially to be true during these challenging times.
Jordan, who has more than 30 years of experience on the council and former City Commission form of government, as well as serving as interim mayor in 2001, announced he is running for re-election to the District 2 council seat.
He said his district is a combination of neighborhoods and historic downtown and has a balance between livability and business vitality.
"In large part due to the streetscape program, over 15 new businesses have located downtown with $20 million spent in the renovation of existing buildings over the last three years," Jordan said. "We must continue to make economic development and the revitalization of downtown a priority. Many small businesses have located here and invested large sums of money, and we must ensure a stable environment for their continued success."
He said his leadership as president of the council and chairman of the council's Finance Committee "has anchored Florence in a secure financial position with strong reserves."
"I have the ability and the experience to select those projects that will be the most beneficial for all the people of Florence while keeping the costs of government down," Jordan said.
He said he has been part of the city's advancement, including a partnership between Shoals leaders and David Bronner, CEO of the Retirement Systems of Alabama, on an economic stimulus program that brought the Shoals such projects as the two Robert Trent Jones golf courses and Marriott-Shoals Hotel and Spa.
"I am honored to have been in a position to help make decisions that affect us all — from the creation of the Florence Harbor to a new library, Deibert Park, creating a partnership with Dr. Bronner of RSA for an economic stimulus in the Marriott Shoals, and so many more," Jordan said.
"Since I was first elected in 1979, we have seen so many changes, so many advancements, and I look forward to being a part of many more."
