When Marquin Russell signed up a group of Florence High School JROTC students last spring to assist with an annual Citywide Cleanup as part of the Keep Alabama Beautiful initiative, he didn’t expect the enthusiastic reaction he received.
“The first time we did it, it was very humbling to them, and I believe it made them aware and made them want to actively get involved,” Russell said. “Last year, we had close to 30 students volunteer. We did it once with the first group, and then we had so much fun, we took a second group the next week. We did it twice last year.”
Russell, who became the Florence High JROTC instructor in 2020 following 20 years of military service with the Army, said he’s already had students asking about the project again this year before he had the chance to post a volunteer sheet.
He first learned about the annual cleanup effort from a fellow faculty member. He knew it would be a great character-building exercise for his students that would simultaneously check off a required service-learning project for students who hadn’t completed the curriculum.
Throughout the year, his students volunteer for other community service projects from serving breakfast to American Legion veterans, to volunteering at homeless shelters, or helping out at a local animal shelter.
Most of the projects are completed in the students’ free time, but the trash-pickup event is great for students with busy schedules. While the service encourages children to become more environmentally conscious, Russell said the cleanup project also promotes community involvement beyond the classroom.
“It teaches them how to coordinate and organize their own community service initiatives, and I believe it gets them out and encourages them to get involved in ways that go further than the grade,” he said.
Russell said he and an Army recruiting officer, who volunteered alongside last year’s groups, also attempted to make the project fun by introducing a healthy helping of friendly competition.
In each outing, he and the recruiter divided the students into two groups to see who could pick up the most trash. Russell said the first two groups of students filled 15 trash bags with litter, and the group that helped out the following week collected about 35 bags of litter along a portion of Cox Creek Parkway.
“That’s not counting the large trash we had to haul on a trailer,” he said. “We picked up tires, strollers, and a kiddie pool. We found a bunch of old tires on the side of the road, but that kiddie pool has to be the craziest thing we came across last year.”
Russell admits he found it a little frustrating to see so much litter beyond the areas they picked up, and in returning a month later to see areas they had cleared were strewn with trash again.
He said he encourages other local residents to get involved with their community, whether it’s to pick up trash or to volunteer with another local event or charitable effort.
“It’s something you should probably think about quarterly instead of making it an annual thing,” he said. “This is where we live, and we need to take care of it because it is a direct reflection of our community.”
“Whether you’re picking up trash or helping out in another way, it shouldn’t be about the monetary value or for some reward or recognition. You should do it simply because it is the right thing to do. That’s what we’re trying to teach these students.”
