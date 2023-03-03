TUSCUMBIA — A Colbert County circuit judge has appointed a Sheffield native and waste industry veteran to serve as the receiver who will be responsible for operating the CWI Landfill while a complaint filed by the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority moves through the court system.
Circuit Judge Mitch Hays issued an order appointing the receiver on Wednesday, according to court records.
The CWI Landfill was abruptly closed Tuesday after an order from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management was sent to authority Chairman and state Rep. Kerry Underwood.
The judge's order states the receiver, Jeff Claunch, is an "experienced and skillful manager of waste sites."
The order states Claunch was identified in the authority's motion to the court.
A biography included in the complaint states he's been in the waste business for 37 years.
Claunch will serve as receiver until such time as otherwise ordered by the court.
"The receiver will take possession of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill and surrounding area owned by the authority and possessed by CWI and its owner Steve Witmer," Hays' order states.
The receiver will have the authority to spend, borrow and repay money, demand and collect payments, open and manage bank accounts, hire employees, institute proceedings and engage in all other actions necessary for the "commercially reasonable and environmentally responsible" management of the facility, according to the order.
The receiver will also immediately start work to bring the landfill into compliance with ADEM regulations within 30 days.
The judge said the defendants and their agents are prohibited from interfering with the receiver in the performance of his duties.
Whitmer cannot transfer the landfill and related records to another party except the receiver, nor may he physically relocate any materials necessary for the landfill's operation, according to the order.
Witmer told the TimesDaily he could not comment on pending litigation.
