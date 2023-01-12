Casey White's defense team has filed a motion to have the felony death case involving Vicky White continued. It is scheduled for April 17, but the defense team said it will not be prepared for trial on that date. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves ordered Wednesday that Casey Cole White's felony murder case in the death of Vicky White will be held before his capital murder case in Connie Ridgeway's death.
