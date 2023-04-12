TUSCUMBIA — The mental evaluation hearing for the man charged with capital murder in the death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner has been postponed, but a status conference in the case will take place next week.
Colbert County Circuit Court Judge Mitchell Hays this week approved the postponement request from Brian Lansing Martin's attorney, Eddie Beason.
That hearing is rescheduled for May 4 at 1:30 p.m., according to Hays' order.
In the order, Hays stated there still will be a status conference on April 20 at 9 a.m., which had been the date for his mental evaluation hearing.
Beason requested postponement of the evaluation hearing because the clinical psychologist performing the evaluation, Dr. Jennifer K. Wilson, has been subpoenaed to appear at a capital murder trial in Birmingham on that day.
He faces 12 criminal charges, including capital murder, after he allegedly shot and killed his former roommate, and then got into a police chase and got into a shootout with police on Oct. 1, 2021.
Martin shot Risner, who died from the gunshot wounds the next day.
Following a Colbert County grand jury’s two indictments, which laid out 12 total charges, Martin entered on April 28 a plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
The first indictment charges Martin with the murder of William Mealback Jr. and abuse of a corpse for allegedly dumping Mealback's lifeless body onto Avalon Avenue.
The second indictment charges Martin with two counts of capital murder in the killing of Risner.
Martin also is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting or discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle, and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
A decade ago, Martin was arrested and charged with the murder of his father, Donice Scott. Martin pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 10-year prison sentence.
Martin served a little over three years in prison before being released on “good time.”
He is being held on no bond in the Morgan County Jail.
