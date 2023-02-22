TUSCUMBIA — Bond was revoked on Tuesday for a Tuscumbia murder suspect who tried to escape from the Cullman County Detention Center.
Marlan Odell Phillips, 32, is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the killing of Jennifer Parrish, whose body was found on Aug. 11 by her aunt inside a residence at 112 Monroe Drive.
Phillips and Parrish had been staying at the residence.
Parrish, 33, was found laying face down on the floor in the living room with a large amount of blood around her.
Court documents indicate that Parrish suffered multiple stab wounds to her back, hands, chest and face.
The alleged murder weapon, a blue-handled knife, was found next to Parrish’s body, and a torn plastic bag was on top of her head.
Authorities said there was an altercation between Parrish and Phillips in a bedroom that continued into the living room.
Phillips was being held on a $500,000 bond, but Colbert County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Brown ordered him to be held without bond on Tuesday.
Brown set Phillips' trial for June 6 and set a pre-trial conference for May 25.
The order followed Phillips' arraignment, during which Phillips, who was present with his attorney, Nathan Johnson, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Also during the arraignment, Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston and Assistant District Attorney Dustin McGowen requested the bond revocation.
Afterward, Hughston said he was pleased by the judge's ruling.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family, and we felt it was of utmost importance to make sure that we fight to have any potential for him to bond out eliminated," he said.
Authorities said it is not uncommon for inmates to be housed at facilities outside of the county where they were arrested.
Brown's order states that Steven Thomas, assistant warden for the Cullman County Detention Center, testified he was notified on Dec. 14 that Phillips was not in his cell when deputies checked.
Thomas checked security video, which showed Phillips opened the door of his cell and entered a utility services access panel, according Brown's order.
"The access panel would allow someone to enter the ceiling area above the cells and potentially the roof of the facility," the order reads. "After a review of the video, two deputies were able to locate the defendant hiding in the ceiling above his cell. Thomas personally inspected the door to the defendant's cell and found the electronic locking mechanism jammed with a plastic wrapper that prevented the door from locking."
Phillips is charged with second-degree escape as a result of the incident, authorities said.
