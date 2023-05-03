MUSCLE SHOALS — A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Atlanta, Georgia, has set several "case milestones" for CWI Cherokee Landfill to follow to satisfy claims that are part of the landfill company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
CWI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in on March 7, the day a Colbert County Circuit Court judge was scheduled to hear a request by the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority to place a receiver in charge of the landfill.
The authority filed a suit to take over the operation of the facility from CWI prior to the bankruptcy filing. The authority's case was put on hold after CWI declared bankruptcy.
According to an order from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sage M. Sigler dated April 28, on or before Thursday, there will be the entry of an order approving CWI's retention of an investment banker or financial advisor acceptable to the bond trustee.
This will be for the purpose of marketing and selling the debtor's assets or equity to a third party, according to the order.
CWI operates the facility, which is owned by the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority.
On or before May 30, the court requires an entry of an order approving bid procedures that are acceptable to the bond trustee.
One or before July 11, 2023, the court requires the selection and designation of a "stalking horse bidder” that is acceptable to the bond trustee.
According to Investopedia, a "stalking horse bid is an initial bid on the assets of a bankrupt company, setting the low-end bidding bar so that other bidders can’t underbid the purchase price. Other buyers can submit competing offers following the stalking horse bid, according to Investopedia.
A stalking horse bidder is afforded various incentives, such as expense reimbursements and breakup fees.
The deadlines for submitting bids in connection with the sale transaction shall be July 28, according to the order.
On or before Aug. 9, the bankruptcy court will hold a sale hearing and on Aug. 11, an order will be issued approving the sale transaction that is acceptable to the bond trustee.
The order states the sale will be closed on or before Aug. 14.
The judge's order also indicates that CWI will "promptly notify" the bond trustee and the authority upon notification from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management that ADEM intends to permit the reopening of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill.
The landfill has been closed since the end of February.
Within five business days of the ADEM notification, the order states CWI and the bond trustee will agree to allow B. Riley Securities Inc. to operate the landfill. If an agreement cannot be reached, CWI and the bond trustee may seek an expedited hearing to determine another operator.
The designated operator shall operate the landfill until a sale of assets is closed.
Remediation, including the removal of leachate from the landfill, shall continue as the bankruptcy case proceeds until such a point the landfill is allowed to reopen.
The order indicates that any party can file a claim related to the costs associated with remediation.
