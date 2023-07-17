F230717JUMP
Buy Now

The Rescue Me Project is hosting its annual JUMP Fest on Aug. 5. [COURTESY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

SHEFFIELD — The Rescue Me Project's third annual Jump Fest will be Aug. 5 from noon until 6 p.m. on campus, located at 1300 Southwest 8th St.

View our Print Replica

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.