MUSCLE SHOALS — Junior League of the Shoals is hosting a recruitment event Thursday.
The event is at 7 p.m. at Avalon Social, located at 400 W. Avalon Ave., Suite D.
All women 21 years of age and older from Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties are welcome. Dress is casual and refreshments will be provided.
Junior League of the Shoals is a women's organization committed to promoting volunteerism, developing potential of women, and improving the Shoals through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
Anyone interested can apply for membership at jltheshoals.org/membership/become-a-member/
Additional recruitment events will be held over the summer, including some virtual activities in which potential members can learn more about the organization.
