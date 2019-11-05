FLORENCE — City workers are planting 3,300 junipers along the hillside at Martin Park in a project similar to the 2015 one at Memorial Grove.
City Community Services Director Todd Nix said the plants will serve three purposes.
"It will look wonderful," Nix said. "It'll be a beautiful hillside. It also will help control erosion issues, and there also is a safety factor involved."
He said the steep hillside makes it difficult for workers to trim weeds, and this should put an end to that chore.
The Memorial Grove project, along the hill at the eastern end of Tennessee Street, has resulted in the junipers spreading to provide greenery for the entire hill.
Nix said that is the plan for this project.
"Generally, in that third year you'll see them take a big jump," he said. "That hillside will be noticeably covered."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.