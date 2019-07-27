Tuscumbia police officer Shaun Lindblom is mindful of the danger his canine partner, Eli, could encounter on any given day.
The Police Department acquired the bloodhound last year.
"He loves to work," said Lindblom, who is the dog's handler. "He loves his job."
That job can be dangerous, as officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections found out last week when a narcotics dog died from an allergic reaction to a substance it encountered inside an Elmore County prison, according to reports.
The K-9 named Jake "alerted" on a substance that knocked him unconscious, according to reports. The dog later died of the exposure.
On the heels of that tragedy, local officers reflected on steps that would be taken in the event of a similar exposure to their canines.
Many departments have a nasal spray product, such as NARCAN, that contains naloxone. It can be used in the event of exposure to drugs such as opioids, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
He said officers handling the department's narcotics dog, Wiskie, keep the product on hand in the event of an emergency.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said NARCAN can be used on people and dogs, and it is common for ambulance crews to have it available. He said his officers also have the product.
Logan said Eli is designed to be a trailing dog with the focus being on locating people and items. That means he can search for any missing person, including children, and people with conditions such as dementia.
Muscle Shoals police Sgt. Robert Jackson said his department has Kato, a German shepherd dual-purpose canine, meaning the dog searches for drugs and people.
Kato currently is at a school with a new trainer, Jackson said. He pointed out K-9 officers are considered full police officers.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said a trained K-9 can cost anywhere from $8,000 to $25,000. His department also keeps NARCAN with the animals.
Williamson said having NARCAN is more than worth the cost. He said his department's narcotics dogs — Hammer, Justice and Bonner — are valuable resources.
Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said departments that use K-9s have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on their side.
"There has been case law in the Supreme Court that says if a K-9 indicates the presence of narcotics in a vehicle, that gives probable cause to search," Tyler said.
Police Sgt. Wes Gargis is over Florence's K-9 Division that includes four dogs. He said officers keep peroxide and black charcoal in the event something is ingested through a dog's mouth, because it causes them to vomit.
In addition, a local veterinarian service is available around the clock in the event of emergency, Gargis said.
He said his department has Vox, who is a narcotics dog, Oz and Hercules, who are patrol and narcotics dogs, and Iva, who is an explosives detector dog. The department is working on getting a fifth canine.
"We invest a lot of time and a lot of money toward the dogs and handlers," Gargis said. "It is very important that we keep them as safe as possible."
