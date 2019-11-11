The Dam-Bridge 10K Run is Saturday, taking runners across Wilson Dam Bridge, through scenic areas of the Tennessee Valley Authority Reservation, and back across the Tennessee River via the Singing River Bridge pedestrian walkway.
Packet pickup and race-day registration start at 6:30 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m.
The fees are $30 through noon Thursday, and $35 the day of the race.
Tickets are available at dambridgerun10k.itsyourrace.com.
The event is sponsored by the Alabama chapter of Promoting Educational Opportunities for Women.
The course begins at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center and returns there.
There is a 90-minute limit to complete the course, so runners should maintain at least a 14-minute, 30-second pace per mile.
Pizza, snacks and drinks are at the Singing River Terrace afterward.
There are awards for the top three finishers overall, and in various male and female age groups, as well as a $50 prize for the runner who finishes in the middle position and random-finisher awards for the 10th, 42nd, 151st, 204th and 300 finishers.
