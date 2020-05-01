TUSCUMBIA — This year's Helen Keller Festival has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The event, which was scheduled for June 25-28, is the yearly celebration of the life and legacy of Tuscumbia's "First Lady of Courage."
Mayor Kerry Underwood called the cancelation "regrettable."
Underwood and the city council met this week with organizers in lengthy discussions prior to making the decision to cancel.
"We certainly didn't take this lightly," said Keller Festival Board President Jamie Smith. "It's very disheartening for us all, but given the circumstances of where we still are with the governor's order, and the continued necessity for social distancing, it just isn't possible to have the festival, not with the large crowds it pulls."
