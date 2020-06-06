TUSCUMBIA — This year's Helen Keller Festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but organizers say Keller's life's work has never been more relevant than now.
In remembrance of the life and mission of the First Lady of Courage, festival committee Chairwoman Jamie Smith said there will be a commemorative T-shirt for this year, available by online order only.
The shirts are $10 and include a picture of the famous water pump and a Keller quote: "Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it."
Smith said some people had told her how much they'd miss not getting a festival T-shirt this year. That's when she put her plan in action, asking her niece to help create a shirt design that would reflect Keller's inspiration of the world.
"While we can't have a festival, we hope this shirt reaches out to people to remember that although we're in a difficult time right now, we can work together to overcome it," Smith said.
Shirts may be ordered online at HelenKellerFestival.com. Click on the shirt image to open the form.
Pickup is at the Colbert County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 30.
Shipping is an option for an additional $5.
