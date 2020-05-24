The numbers paint a telling picture that COVID-19 cases in northwest Alabama are on the rise, and the victims have gotten younger.
"When patients began showing up at (Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield) in March, they were almost all elderly," said hospital President Kyle Buchanan. The oldest patient was in his 90s.
"Now, we're having critically ill COVID-19 patients coming to our E.R. and they're in their 30's to early 50's," he said. "We're also seeing pediatric (18 and under) cases that are COVID positive, though we haven't had hospital admissions from that age group."
Buchanan said over half of the hospital's inpatients being treated now are under 65, and that's been the case throughout the month of May.
Of the 26 COVID positive patients the hospital has treated since mid-March, two were in their 20's, one was in the 40's, and five in their early 50's.
The Colbert trend mirrors what's occurring statewide, according to the figures released by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday. Across the state, the greatest number of cases is in the 25-49 age range, representing about 39% of all COVID cases.
Both the over 65 age group and the 50 to 64 age group account for 24% of the cases each -- or almost half of the total cases combined.
'Not an immigrant issue'
Buchanan said less than 10% of inpatients at Keller have been Hispanic/Latino. Of the admitted patients, three were African Americans, three were Hispanic/Latino and 20 were white.
"Our data doesn't show that this (disease) is limited to one community, and it's not an immigrant issue," he said.
And while statewide about 58% of the confirmed cases have involved females, Buchanan said their cases are evenly split between males and females.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health's Data and Surveillance Dashboard, between Tuesday and Friday of last week Colbert County's positive cases rose by 14, from 98 to 112. Two deaths have been reported in Colbert, both of them elderly patients.
In that same time span, Franklin County cases rose by 47 to 411 and the county reported its fifth death. Lauderdale County added three cases to 119 and remained at two deaths.
Buchanan said it's important to note that the testing and death statistics being reported by the state are based on the individual's home address, not their testing site or their location of death.
The TimesDaily sought the same demographic information from North Alabama Medical Center but was refused.
Instead, the hospital released a written statement saying: "To ensure consistency of reporting, we defer to the Alabama Department of Public Health and our partners at the Lauderdale County Health Department to provide specific testing numbers."
The data requested from NAMC was not testing data, but information on the hospital's number of COVID-cases and the age, ethnicity and gender of the patients it has treated who had the disease.
State reporting improving
Since state began reporting information on March 13, the ADPH has reported 13,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through noon Saturday.
A county-by-county demographic breakdown for age, race and gender isn't yet available on the ADPH's website.
Area Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said compilation of the data is a work in progress. "We are looking at more data to put on the dashboard," she said.
Keller Hospital is currently treating 13 COVID-19 patients with two other cases under investigation.
Buchanan said the hospital has had no reports of children being admitted with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a COVID connection disorder.
A North Alabama Medical Center official said that as of May 15 there were fewer than 10 COVID-positive patients being treated at that time.
NAMC officials, likewise, didn't respond to a TimesDaily requesting information on their facility's arrangement for treating COVID-19 patients.
At Keller Hospital, a 31-bed floor has been devoted to COVID patients, and an additional 16 beds can be added if needed.
Half the floor is set up for COVID-positive patients, the other half is for person's under investigation (PUIs), or those still undergoing tests.
Keller officials say the ratio of positive cases to PUIs has thusfar been 4 to 1.
Currently, there is only one COVID-19 positive patient on a ventilator (down from three a week ago). One other patient remains on a ventilator after testing negative.
"It's great to see people getting better," said Dr. Lynn Ridgeway, a Keller staff pulmonologist who heads the COVID unit.
Treatments are working
Today, nine weeks after the first cases began to be documented in the Shoals, the treatments Keller is administering seem to be making a positive difference.
"When these COVID-positive patients arrive here, they're scared, but now I honestly feel like we have what we need to offer our patients," Ridgeway said, referring to the drug remdesivir, which until recently was in limited supply.
Also, the trial convalescent plasma therapy has been used with positive clinical response and patient improvement.
Keller Chief of Staff Mark Smith said he has also seen promising results with the drug Actemra, which is used to block overactive immune systems in COVID patients and may reduce inflammatory reactions, a complication of some infections.
"We're feeling much better with where we are with treatment now," Smith said.
Ridgeway agrees, saying the remdesivir is finally becoming available.
Initially, he said, the hospital received only six vials of remdesivir and two patients were in need. It presented an ethical dilemma of who would get the drug regimen.
"We decided to start them both on it and pray hard that we'd get more, and sure enough we did," Ridgeway said. "Now, we're getting more adequate amounts.
"I remember when it (remdesivir) first came in, just holding it in my hand. It was like Christmas. I honestly was about moved to tears thinking, 'finally, we can really do something.'"
COVID-19 perspective
While things are looking up with treatments, Buchanan continues to track the patterns of COVID-19, careful not to forget that the number of combined cases in northwest Alabama (Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties) has surpassed those reported in Madison, Limestone and Morgan counties combined.
On April 30, there were 100 confirmed cases in northwest Alabama. In the first 13 days of May, the number ballooned to 441, Buchanan said.
"We saw a slow, manageable growth in cases from the beginning of this in mid-March to April. Then May happened," he said.
"When we started looking at the whole area's numbers and saw more infection than Madison County, it was cause for concern," Buchanan said. "People are out here saying this is over. Well, it's far from over.
"It's easy to say there's more testing, thus more COVID-19 cases, but how do you explain so many being hospitalized?" he asked.
Smith said Shoals-area residents must put COVID-19 in perspective. More than 80% of those diagnosed with the virus aren't hospitalized, and 90% of those who have been admitted to Keller are home within a week.
Still, the rapid increase in the number of cases has Keller officials concerned.
Smith and Ridgeway pointed out it generally takes at least two weeks for infection rates to change after a relaxed lockdown. Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey loosened statewide restrictions on casinos, tourist attractions, bowling alleys, youth sports practitices and arcades along with schools, child care facilities and summer camps.
Ridgeway said as more restrictions are lifted, local residents must make their own choices. For those most vulnerable to infection — the elderly and health compromised — now isn't the time to be out in public, he said.
"People have to realize that public health decisions aren't personal health decisions," he said.
Keep your distance
Buchanan urged the public not to buy into the belief that the worst is behind us.
"Data doesn't show us that," he said. "We'd love to see everyone wearing masks and staying at least six feet apart. Our message is that we're not out of the woods, and we're pressing our community to remain extremely cautious."
Smith said he refrains from making earth-shattering decisions based on model projections for the fall.
"We're likely about a year-and-a-half out from having a vaccine, so now we have to be much better about treating flu and keep that separate," he said.
As for COVID-19 treatment at home, Ridgeway urges those infected to confine themselves to their own bedroom and bathroom if possible, staying away from communal areas of their home.
"Wearing a mask to go outside is fine, but otherwise stay in a separate area of the home," he said. "Sharing intimate spaces is a definite 'no,' such as riding in a car with someone infected."
As for the staff in his unit, Ridgeway says they've remained healthy.
The protocol of wearing surgical masks at all times and N95 masks when around positive patients, and constant hand washing has been successful so far.
"We've been fortunate to stay healthy using these precautions, so that tells me it's working," he said.
"We've been managing our patient volume well so far, but we'll stand ready if the numbers keep climbing."
