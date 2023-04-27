TUSCUMBIA — Helen Keller Hospital CEO Kyle Buchanan said the hospital will continue to seek funding to purchase updated emergency backup generators after an application for funding was denied.
Buchanan said if an alternate funding source is not found this year, the hospital would consider filing another application in 2024.
He said continuing growth at the hospital has increased the amount of electricity needed to run critical systems during a power outage.
"We had really expanded our needs for emergency power," Buchanan said. "They work well right now. As we continue to grow, we might outgrow them."
Last month, the Colbert County Commission unanimously agreed to apply for funding that would allow the hospital to purchase new emergency generators to provide electricity when power is knocked out.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore recently told commissioners Buchanan contacted him about a funding opportunity, but they needed the commission's assistance.
"He wanted a letter of support from the commission, which I provided for him," Creekmore said.
Buchanan said the grant application required a partnership between the hospital and the county.
"The county has always been extremely supportive," Buchanan said.
The hospital was applying for a Community Project Funding Request through the office of U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Alabama, but Buchanan said there was a limited amount of money available and the hospital's application was not approved.
Buchanan said the hospital typically has a number of grant applications being considered by various sources.
"Congressman Aderholt has fought for our hospital for years," Buchanan said. "He's really been a solid, steadfast partner with us."
He said Medicare requires the hospital to have adequate backup power.
