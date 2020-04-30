SHEFFIELD — Helen Keller Hospital officials said the reopening of the facility is beginning with phase one today after 5 p.m., in compliance with the state order.
Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said the phase one of reopening includes such services as surgery, endoscopy, pain center, radiology, breast center and sleep center.
The governor's order still requires visitor restrictions.
