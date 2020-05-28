MUSCLE SHOALS — Ken Sockwell said his reason for seeking a second term in Place 4 of the Muscle Shoals City Council is simple: "I love serving this city."
Municipal elections are set for Aug. 25.
Sockwell, 56, is a 1982 graduate of Muscle Shoals High School and a lifelong resident.
He said a second term would allow him time to see to fruition some of the infrastructure projects he's been involved in since 2016.
"We've certainly done a lot with flooding, and are moving as quickly as possible," he said. "We got hit so hard last year (with rain) that our improvements up until now have been to keep it from happening again in those areas.
"We know we have to look out for many areas around the city with the flooding, so we're planning to enlarge the Wilson Dam retention pond and we're working on funding to increase the drainage culvert under Woodward Avenue."
Sockwell pointed to other projects started during his tenure on the council, including the creation of the Miracle Field at Gattman Park for special needs children.
"That one was really personal to me with an autistic child," he said. "It's a great addition to our city."
Sockwell went on to say that creating growth in the city with the recruitment of new businesses is also a goal of his.
He said a new building construction in the city's industrial park, a 1,500 square-foot facility, is ready for occupancy. The Shoals Economic Development Authority speculative building has been marketed for use in conjunction with the future Toyota Mazda plant in Limestone County.
Sockwell said if re-elected, he'd continue building on the elements of the city that make it a viable place to live, such as its top-ranking school system, strong city departments, and projects like the soon-to-be completed amphitheater behind City Hall and the citywide sidewalk initiative.
"I've learned a lot in my four years on the council," he said. "There's more to do and I'd like the opportunity to keep serving."
And while he said the pandemic has set forth new challenges in the city economically, he said he hasn't heard of any business closures.
"The economy will be a challenge in terms of our revenues, but we'll continue to make the best decisions for the city."
