FLORENCE — The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts will hold its annual Summer Arts Program for children this week.
Nicknamed Camp KD, the event includes morning and afternoon sessions with students from first through sixth grades participating, organizers said.
The week culminates with an exhibition of the students' art. In addition, students will have a portfolio of work when the program is completed.
