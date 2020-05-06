MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's school board today named Muscle Shoals Middle School Principal Kevin Davis principal of Muscle Shoals High School.
Davis's position at the middle school is expected to be posted Thursday.
He replaces Chad Holden, who was appointed last month as superintendent of the Muscle Shoals School District.
Davis has been in education the past 15 years. He has been principal at Muscle Shoals Middle School since 2016, and was assistant principal at Muscle Shoals High School from 2014 to 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.