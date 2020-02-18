FLORENCE — The Alabama Kidney Foundation is hosting its first Shoals area Kidney Walk Kick-off party Feb. 25 at Odette restaurant from 4-6 p.m.
Anyone interested in forming a walk team can do so at the kick-off event.
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by Friday to JoHelene@alkidney.org.
The 2020 North Alabama Kidney Walk will be held April 25 at Randolph School, Drake Ave Campus, 1005 Drake Ave SE Huntsville.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
The family friendly walk is free to attend.
Anyone wanting a commemorative t-shirt is asked to give a $30 minimum donation.
The event will feature door prizes, music, play houses, face painting, and balloon artists.
Last year's $85,000 goal was exceeded by $2,000. This year's goal is $93,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.