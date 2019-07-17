FLORENCE — The local Christmas for Kids program is sponsoring a back-to-school program designed to make sure children of incarcerated parents have school supplies and clothes for the upcoming academic year.
Founder Debbie Dixon said the back-to-school program has become an annual tradition.
She said 214 children are being assisted through the program this year, and anyone else who needs to sign up can do so today by calling 256-443-1297.
That also is the number for anyone interested in volunteering to purchase back-to-school items or helping fund the endeavor. Many of the children have sponsors but there still are some in need of assistance.
Alabama's annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is this weekend, according to the Alabama Retail Association. It starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through midnight Sunday.
Dixon said anyone who has a preference regarding the child's age, gender, school or even how many children they want to help, can let her know.
"We have their wish list with sizes and everything," she said. And if a donor wants to go with the child when the supplies are purchased, the agency and put the donor in touch with a guardian who is not incarcerated.
"That way you don't have to worry about whether they've received it, plus it's a very rewarding experience to see the children receive the supplies and clothes.
"If anybody's looking for something to make them feel good, shopping for some of these kids will do it," Dixon said. "These kids didn't do anything to be in the situation they have been put in. Imagine everyone knowing you have a parent in jail and then you don't have supplies, and hearing your name called out even more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.