MUSCLE SHOALS — Day 2 of the North Alabama State Fair was all about the kids.
From youngsters decorating cookies in the children's exhibit building to tweens and teens performing during the local cheerleading exhibition, there were plenty of activities for young people Wednesday at the fair.
Fair officials said children's activities and fair exhibitions in general have always been a major draw, and with this year's heat, spending some extra time in the air conditioned exhibit buildings has been quite popular.
Arie Newton said she stumbled upon the children's exhibition display accidentally, when she and her 10-year-old daughter, Alexis, went to look around at exhibits mainly for a reprieve from the heat.
"We noticed all these arts and crafts and photos that children had entered and it really got us interested in Alexis doing it next year," Arie Newton said.
On the adult side of the exhibition was everything from prize winning vegetables and plants to a variety of canned goods and other non-perishable entries.
Special activities tonight feature pumpkin decorating at the children's building at 6 p.m. for ages 6-12 and the Stars Fall on Alabama Youth and Group Talent Night at the stage area at 7 p.m.
