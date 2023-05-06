FLORENCE — Dressed as the Cat in the Hat, Lee Cox greeted countless children with hugs and high-fives during the sixth annual Family Fun Fair Thursday at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
The free event, coordinated by the Children's Policy Councils of Colbert and Lauderdale counties in conjunction with the Lauderdale County Extension Office, brought together more than 25 partner agencies with booths hosting games and educational materials about their services.
Florence police, fire and ambulance services were also on hand for the afterschool family event.
Cox, who is serving as interim coordinator for the Colbert Children's Policy Council, said the goal of the fair goes beyond just providing various games, books and activities for children.
"This event involves a great deal of planning from the $20,000 grant we receive to purchase books to give away to creating engaging activities for children, to educating their families on the wide range of services available to families throughout the Shoals," Cox said.
Chicken dinners were also provided for families, compliments of Slim Chickens.
Lauderdale Extension Agent Darlene Minniefield, who headed the parent involvement committee that coordinated the fair, said such events that provide activities promoting family togetherness are much needed in today's society.
"We invite the various agencies to participate and they are always willing and excited," Minniefield said. "We're glad to be back full-force since COVID, and it's good to be able to promote all the area's services. Often, people just simply don't know what help is available to them, but here we have it all under one roof."
A variety of local services were represented, such as the Boys and Girls Attention Homes of Colbert and Lauderdale counties, Community Action Agency, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Aim High Mentoring.
State offices including the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention were also represented.
Six-year-old Casey McNatt, who won candy and other prizes playing cornhole, said she'd been looking forward to the fair all week.
"I wish I could come here every day after school," she said. "I won a lot of prizes and even got some new books. I've had a lot of fun."
