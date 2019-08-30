TUSCUMBIA — Rescue workers are at the scene of a fatal wreck on U.S. 72 this morning.
Police Chief Tony Logan said the wreck involved a car and motorcycle. It occurred in front of Shoals Outdoor Sports.
The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.
Motorists approaching that area are asked to use caution and expect delays as officials continue to work the wreck scene.
