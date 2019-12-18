Michael Mason admits he was scared he was going to die as a tornado passed over his North Courtland house about 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Home alone, he was lying on the floor as debris flew outside and a roaring noise got louder, he said.
“It probably lasted five to eight seconds,” the 53-year-old said. “It was gone as quickly as it came. I have never been that scared.”
The tornado that moved through northern Lawrence County claimed two lives along Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, in Town Creek, and injured at least four more, one critically, authorities said.
The fatalities were Justin Chase Godsey, 35, and his wife, Keisha Cross Godsey, 34. Their son, Landen, 7, was critically injured and flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Wayne and Rhonda Lovett also were transported to a Birmingham hospital, and fellow neighbor Marcus Johnson was taken to an area hospital, Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said.
Authorities blocked the roadways to the damaged area of Blue Hollow Road while Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. utility crews worked to make the area safer and restore power. JWEMC had the power restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the company's website.
Officials said it could be today before the road is cleared.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said trees and power lines were also down along Lawrence County 259, 261, 262 and 263.
“There was damage to some homes and some chicken houses lost roofs,” he said. “We’re very fortunate more damage wasn’t caused by the tornado. Most of its path was not very populated. If it was a little further north, it would have done some serious damage in Courtland.”
Parker agreed.
“We dodged a big bullet,” he said. “If it was a three-fourths of a mile farther north, we could have had hundreds killed.”
Sitton said the tornado appeared to first touch down between Hatton and Town Creek on Alabama 101, and moved northeast between Town Creek and Courtland, where most of the damage was reported. Then it appeared to hit near the Tennessee River north of the Wheeler community before crossing over into Limestone County.
Limestone County Emergency Management Agency officials reported wind damage in the Coxey-Tanner area of southwest Limestone County and in East Limestone areas. EMA Director Rita White said a house on Neely Hill Loop lost its roof, and the rain caused major damage inside the structure.
“About another dozen houses had minor damage,” she said. Four outbuildings, two chicken houses and a barn also received damage, White said.
“We’re very fortunate. We had a couple of trees fall on some cars, but nobody was injured,” she said.
Authorities on Tuesday said it was too early to project damage estimates and added not all damage has been reported.
The National Weather Service gave an EF-2 rating to the Town Creek tornado.
Dan Dixon, meteorologist at the NWS office in Huntsville, said a survey crew estimated the tornado had winds that peaked at 134 mph. The tornado’s pass was 7.91 miles in length, Dixon said.
Mason, a former high school and college athlete, said his dog, Spade, a German shepherd, suffered a broken leg after the cinder block building he was in was left in rubble.
“I found him under the cement blocks,” he said. “We are both lucky to be alive. I can thank God Almighty that I’m still here.”
He spent the night in a Decatur hotel. When he returned Tuesday morning, he found six trees — red oak, pecan and magnolia — in his front yard uprooted or snapped in half.
Mason and Parker said they have been overwhelmed with support from friends and total strangers. Parker said Gov. Kay Ivey called him Tuesday morning to say she was sorry for the town’s loss, and to offer state assistance if needed.
“I’m overwhelmed from the number of calls I’ve had from people asking to want to come and help,” he said. “One contractor shut down his business and is out here helping with the aftermath cleanup.”
Parker said the Lovettes lost their home about six months ago to a fire.
“They both had cuts from jumping through a window getting out of the fire,” he said. “Through donations from individuals, churches and the Lions Club, they were able to obtain a mobile home on their property.”
It was destroyed in Monday’s storm, Parker said.
Tommy and Nathan Liles were in Mason’s front yard about 10 a.m. Tuesday with a skid-steer loader and chainsaws.
“These guys just showed up and started helping out,” said Mason, who owns one of the three houses about a half-mile north of Alabama 20 along Lawrence County 150. “I’m am so blessed.”
Tommy Liles said he was driving home from work Monday night on Alabama 20 when the tornadic winds picked up his GMC Canyon pickup and moved it about 10 feet. “It was completely off the ground,” he said shaking his head in disbelief. “Everything in the back of the truck flew away.”
At Town Creek’s Ranch House restaurant Tuesday, the talk was about Monday night’s storm.
Retirees Don Freeman and Richard Allen said they have lived in Town Creek most of their lives and can’t remember any deaths in town because of a tornado. But they said they knew it was “a matter of time” before the town was hit by a tornado.
“It seems we have tornadoes in the area every year about this time,” Freeman said. “We’ve had some close calls. A tornado out on (Alabama) 157 a few years ago was close to home.
“Living in a small town like this ,everybody practically knows everybody,” he said. “Chase and Keisha were good people. Both families are real good people. Chase’s parents were friends of mine. We lost two good people in that storm.”
Freeman said the town is resilient.
“The people of Town Creek will answer this with something very positive,” he said.
Town Creek Librarian Shirley Woodard lives in East Lawrence but said Town Creek is special to her.
“People here are so loving, giving,” she said. “We’re a small country town where people care about each other. Town Creek is a town that comes together. We’ve had lives and property lost, and some might think there is no way we will come back. But under any circumstance Town Creek will always survive.”
Parker said he is coordinating with CB&S Bank to set up a relief account for cash donations.
