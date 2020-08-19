Residents in two Lauderdale County towns will decide Tuesday whether to allow legal alcohol sales.
Killen and Lexington have wet-dry referendums on their municipal ballots.
Killen Mayor Tim Tubbs said the referendum came after residents circulated a petition asking that it be placed on the ballot. He said there is no opposition in the mayoral or Town Council races.
"We don't have any contested races, so the only issue that will be on the ballot will be that issue," Tubbs said.
He said several other towns in the county are wet, so allowing legalized sales would help Killen to be "playing by the same rules" in competing for revenue.
"If it doesn't pass, it doesn't," Tubbs added. "Either way, Killen is a great place to live."
Lexington Mayor Sandra Killen-Burroughs said the wet-dry referendum will join one Town Council race on the ballot.
Killen-Burroughs said she has heard opposition from some local preachers. While she understands their position, she does not consider this a moral issue.
"It's an economic issue," she said. "There is already beer, alcohol and wine in Lexington — I would say in 80% of our households, and I can provide evidence of that by using our garbage route as an indicator. In fact, our garbage guys tell us that 80% might be a little bit low.
"I've heard a couple of times people have said if it goes wet, they're not going to buy anything else in Lexington. Well, they go to Florence and buy things and Florence is wet."
She said she and the Town Council members have discussed what to do with additional tax revenue if the town approves alcohol sales.
"We would earmark it for certain projects, the first one being a community storm shelter," Killen-Burroughs said. "Right now, we're totally dependent on Bank Independent's basement. It's down a steep set of stairs that a lot of people can't get up and down."
Contested elections in incorporated towns in Colbert and Lauderdale counties on Tuesday will include:
Cherokee
• Mayor — Jason Borden; Marcus Rutland
• District 1 — Trenelia Hamm; Kay Handley; Sandra (Sandi) Hendrix
• District 2 — Tammy Powers Rutland; Timothy Winsted
• District 3 — Mike Malone; Paul Edgar Norman Sr.
• District 5 — Rene Chesteen Fann; Coleton Young
Leighton
• Mayor — John Landers; Derick Silcox
• Place 3 — Mike Gower; Joel Hogans
• Place 4 — Susie Kay Allen; Lowell McKay
• Place 5 — Betty Jane Johnson Borden; Cletis Watson Jr.
Lexington
• Place 4 — Peggy McGee; Brian Keith McGuire
Littleville
• Mayor — Scott Howard; Ronald Morrow
• Place 1 — Janna Daniels; David McAnally
• Place 2 — Ronald Berry; Jack Mitchell
• Place 4 — Chase White; Diana Young
• Place 5 — Bobby Childers; Donald Pennington
St. Florian
• Place 3 — Marguerite Eckl; Matt Eckl
Waterloo
• Mayor — Don Raper; Miranda Simpson
• Place 3 — Ricky Haggard; Patricia "Pat" Alexander
• Place 5 — Jeremy Simpson; Matthew Prochaska
