KILLEN — Killen Public Library Director Linda Baskins said the requests are a regular occurrence.
"We have calls all the time from people needing an area to meet, whether it's for small groups for meetings, information meetings, or any type," Baskins said.
Soon, the library will be able to fill that void.
The library at 325 J.C. Mauldin Highway is getting an addition that will serve as a conference meeting room.
The 16-by-40-foot room is under construction.
"This has been a need we've had in our community for a while," Baskins said. "We are really excited to be able to offer this."
Construction on the project got underway a little over three weeks ago, Baskins said.
"They started on Christmas Eve and their progress is amazing," she said. "Hopefully, by early spring we'll be in the room and it will be available for meetings and other events."
The project will cost between $50,000 and $60,000. It includes a $10,000 contribution from the Lauderdale County Commission, she said.
The town of Killen's Maintenance Department is contributing some in-kind labor, such as painting and some of the indoor work. Baskins said that helps reduce costs.
"The balance is being paid by the Friends of the Library," Baskins said. "There will also be bookstore sales and upcoming fundraisers to offset expenses and to furnish tables and chairs."
She said the addition will open up opportunities to have more events.
"We will be able to offer more programming for adult patrons, as well as the possibility for more computer classes, additional book signings and various events," Baskins said.
She said library officials will meet before the addition opens to set policies for its use.
Anyone interested in reserving the facility, or contributing toward it, may call the library at 256-757-5471.
