FLORENCE — A Killen man is charged with sexually abusing a child, police said.
Dante Dewayne Conley, 20, was arrested Tuesday at his residence on Lauderdale 396, police said. His charge is sexual abuse of a child under 12.
That is a Class B felony, which is punishable by 2-20 years in prison if convicted, according to the Code of Alabama.
The arrest is in connection with an Aug. 31 reported incident at a Cherry Hill Homes residence, according to police. Officers spoke with the child's parent, and detectives spoke with the child and the investigation led to the arrest.
Conley is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000, police said.
