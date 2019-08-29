University of North Alabama President Dr. Ken Kitts said in a letter issued today it’s time for the university to dream big and continue its plans to build a new stadium.
The letter was Kitts’s promised response to a University Stadium Workgroup’s report voicing support for a new stadium. That report and the strong support students have shown for the stadium initiative are key factors in Kitts’s decision.
“If we are to remain true to our commitment to student-centered decision making at UNA, we must listen to our students when they speak so clearly on a topic,” Kitts wrote.
However, Kitts left open the possibility the stadium would not be built on campus. “If external support begins to coalesce around an off-campus site in the Shoals, then we must be prepared to engage with key stakeholders accordingly,” he wrote.
