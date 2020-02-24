FLORENCE — The Florence Knights of Columbus Council 3989 Fish Fry events will be March 6, March 20 and April 3 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 6.
Eat in or carry outs are available and all proceeds go to the Knights of Columbus charities.
The church is located at 115 Plum St.
