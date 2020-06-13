The Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge #10 will resume its normal meetings on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month beginning June 22.
Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by the lodge meeting at noon.
The meetings are at the Mongolian Grill, 121 S. Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
Anyone interested in the KOP or our lodge is invited to attend.
