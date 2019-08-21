180915 Tenn River Litter Tourney 4
People stand and wait for mesh trash bags at McFarland Park for last year's Tennessee River Litter Tournament. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

FLORENCE — The City Council on Tuesday approved dedicating $2,500 toward a Shoals anti-litter program.

The council provided the funds to Keep the Shoals Beautiful, which is a Shoals Chamber of Commerce program.

The appropriation includes $1,250 from Mayor Steve Holt's Special Project Fund and $1,250 from the council's Special Project Fund.

The nonprofit Keep the Shoals Beautiful was established in 2007 and was the first Keep America Beautiful affiliate of its kind in Alabama, according to its website.

The program provides community education and volunteers help in various cleanup projects throughout the Shoals.

